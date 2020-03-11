Medicine entrepreneurs suggested VAT discount for masks

President of Nepal Chemists and Duggists Association Mrigendra Meher Shrestha asked the government to monitor the market to ensure that the consumers are getting the medicine at the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

Shrestha said that the India’s ban on various 26 medicines wouldn’t affect the supply immediately since the country had enough stock of those medicines. About 45 per cent of medicines are produced in Nepal.

The country will have the stock of 155,000 metric tons of salt including 22,500 metric tons in the transit.

Chief Executive Officer of Salt Trading Corporation Urmila Shrestha said that there was enough stock of sugar with the domestic producers and suppliers but some them were hoarding it. However, The STC has 50,000 sacks of sugar while another 50,000 sacks are at Raxaul border and another 50,000 will arrive soon.

While the country has stock of LP gas that could meet the demand, stakeholders have urged the consumers not to store many cylinders at home as it might cause disaster.

Managing Director of the Nepal Oil Corporation Susheel Bhattarai said that the petroleum monopoly would monitor the market and punish those involved in illegal activities and black marketing of cooking gas.

President of LP Gas Industry Association Gokul Bhandari government monitoring was needed to stop the black marketing of LP gas which grew amidst the rumour of short supply.

Nepal Gas Distributors Association’s President Chandra Krishna Shrestha demanded the reform in LP gas distribution and a dealer should distribute only a brand of cylinder.