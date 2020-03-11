MMC and Army, Three Star and Polic to play semi-finals

Kathmandu, 11 March : The Tribhuvan Army Club (TAC), Nepal Police Club, Manang Marsyangdi Club and Three Star Club have entered the semi-final of the 18th Aaha Rara gold cup football tournament. In the quarter-final match held at Pokhara stadium yesterday, TAC defeated Sankata club by 3-0. The TAC will now face Manang Marsyangdi Club in the semi-final match to be held tomorrow.The first semi-final is taking place on today between Three Star Club and Nepal Police Club.

