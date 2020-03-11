NAFA vice chancellor bereaved of wife

By Our Reporter

Nepal Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) vice chancellor Gopal Chitrakar is bereaved of his wife. His wife, Sita Chitrakar, 61, died of cancer in course of treatment at Lalitpur-based Medi City Hospital on 6 March morning. The last rites were performed at Pashupati Aryaghat the same day.

Gopal Chitrakar is a noted photographer who served as photo-editor in the Gorkhapatra Corporation, later in the Kantipur Publications, in the meantime, he was working for different reputed international news agencies.

The People’s Review family extends heartfelt condolences to Gopal Chitrakar, a well wisher of the Weekly, and prays to the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul.