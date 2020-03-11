  • Wednesday 11th March 2020
People's Review

NIBL takes precautionary measures

  Published on: March 11, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 March : In the context of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading worldwide and the vulnerability of the nation towards the virus contamination, Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. expresses its concern for their customers, staff, stakeholders and the fellow-citizens. The Bank has placed safety instruction notices and hand sanitizers on its entry and exit points to facilitate all with the required knowledge and precautionary measures to be taken against the virus contamination. The bank further requests the fellow-citizens of the nation to follow the safety and prevention instructions circulated by the Government of Nepal taking into account the global recommendation and measures provided by the World Health Organization.

