  • Wednesday 11th March 2020
People's Review

NIC Asia donates cash to a school

  • Published on: March 11, 2020

    • By Our Reporter
    NIC Asia Bank Ltd has donated three hundred thousand rupees to the Devisthan Middle High School in Sunkoshi Rural Municipality, Sindhuli district.
    The donation amount will be utilized to procure necessary furniture for the school.
    Bank’s executive chief officer Roshankumar Neupane handed over the donation to headmaster of the school Narayam Nepal amidst a function. Presently, there are 476 students are studying in the school and the Bank’s donation will benefit them.

    Comment

