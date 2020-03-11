Solo exhibition of Russian artist in Kathmandu

By Our Reporter

The Russian Center of Science and Culture has organised solo exhibition of young Russian artist Anna Tarasenko from Nizhny Novgorod, a member of the Professional Union of Artists, participant of international symposia and projects.

The exhibitin kicked off on 11 March, will continue till 26 March.

Works of Tarasenko “The Himalayas: Silence and Whisper” includes 25 paintings painted in oil. The inspiration for which were repeated Anna’s trips to Nepal, the country of snow fairytales – the Himalayas. Nepal is a special country for Anna, here in Kathmandu she met her husband Viktor Ogui, who collects the evidence base and the impact of Nepalese singing bowls on the human body.

At the opening day of the exhibition on 11 March, Nepalese singing bowls performed by Viktor Ogui sound to create a unique atmosphere of Nepal’s historical culture.

Tarasenko was born and studied in Russia, an architect by profession, since 2010 she has been actively working as an artist, create paintings, write poems, travels — visited 42 countries and 5 continents. Tarasenko donated the collection of her poems “Jelsomina’s Love” to the library of the Russian Center of Science and Culture. Her exhibitions have been many times in Russia and in Europe: in France, Bulgaria, etc., and the paintings are in private collections in 15 countries, including the USA, New Zealand, Israel, Great Britain, Nepal and many European countries.

The exhibition “Himalayas: Silence and Whisper” is the 19th in the artist’s art career. The exhibition of paintings by Tarasenko, accompanied by Nepalese singing bowls – is bright popularization of the national peculiarities of Nepal to strengthen cultural ties between Nepal and Russia, and creative re-experienced artist impressions from visiting Nepal.

Also, creative master-classes are planned in Kathmandu under the guidance of Anna Tarasenko: 12 March, 14 March at the art college and 21 March at the Russian Center of Science and Culture.