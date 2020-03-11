Student politics in universities: A foul practice

By Manoj Kumar Karna

University is such a place where all types of global students study as per the desire of subjects and the financial capacity. It is such a heterogeneous cross-cultural place which gives a good sample concept of our society to live with peace and harmony. The university students are the medium of propelling the new and good messages from the government to the people or from one country to another country. They pass the message rapidly because of physical and mental potentiality in comparison to the other age groups. Despite the Tribhuvan University and others have the provision of the students’ union in their acts; the student politics in Nepal has hampered study activities ignorantly. The situation is so disappointing that there are non-academic activities more in the campus premises rather than the teaching-learning activities. There is a large number of parents who want to provide quality education to their children but not becoming satisfied with the Nepali universities in average, they send their children abroad so while there is our brain drain and loss of educational money, on the one hand, there is loss of the credibility of the Nepali universities and teachers in general view, on the other. Even after big investment of the government fund, it has not been able to receive good result as Nepali universities are unable to produce dynamic human resource in average and in many subjects. Though, the university teachers, the course material, the head of the institution and the attitude of the government towards education are many other factors to effect the academic environment, this article focuses only the students politics at prime interest.

International Understanding

In the USA and European countries, the student politics in the higher education is found much responsible towards institution, students and the nation. The union body assists the campus administration and the new comers in campus for higher studies. Naturally, there are different students with their definition of freedom and aims at study so the existing union body forms general code of conduct for the students like one cannot smoke in the campus’s premise, the union will not take responsibility of one who will show the fake ID in the public vehicle for concession, one cannot download all the teachers’ notes from the given websites in only one semester rather one should download as per the need in the particular semester, one should not misuse the net service long time for personal benefit once the password is publicized, and so on. They have the posts like President or Cheer Leader. They advocate with the campus or the university authorities only on the genuine agenda like laboratory equipments, CCTV camera in the class, projector, cozy classroom, course material availability, clean drinking water, hygienic canteen, washroom, free health dispensary, fair distribution of the scholarship only to the deserving candidate and such others. They do not put forward unnecessary demand like award for students with full internal marks without doing the prescribed work in the class or provide the scholarship to those students who are very close to the student leader(s). In fact, student leaders do not compromise in the quality of education and the university process. They proudly say it as unethical work and they do not carry such students who seek negative preferences. Those leaders help the administration control the plagiarism and they never become hindrance if any plagiarist’s term paper in semester is rejected or she/he is rusticated in severe case.

Even in many Asian and African countries also, student politics is ethical and they stand like very responsible global citizen alike in Japan, China, some universities in India, Sri-Lanka, South Africa and so on. It is the reason that those countries are very rapidly doing progress in science and technology and alleviating the poverty. However, we must note here that while mentioning any country, we should understand the average good cases. For example, in India many universities are excellent while rests are degraded in quality and in the USA, say, maximum are good and less are degraded, that is to say, there also the cases of plagiarism comes. But the USA is USA, not Nepal and India so they control it by hook or crook unlike Nepali universities. In exceptional case, these students do not become the ‘tool’ for political group to provide them power of the rule. Some years at present, Jawaharlal Neharu University (JNU), Jamia-Islamia, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Aligarha Muslim and only a few universities in India are becoming tool for the opposition parties, Congress-I led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Students are in demonstration against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) the ruling BJP led National Democratic Alliance has passed through both houses. India has around seven hundred universities so their percentage is fringe but their effect is seen in Pakistan, Nepal and other countries, however, Pakistan and Nepal have their own political events and long histories of such students’ politics.

Nepali Understanding

Ours case in Nepal is just opposite. It is quite difficult to generalize all the students. To clarify it, the student leader of science will not compromise with scarcity of equipment and human resources in the classroom unlike the other faculties and devote to study activities more than just doing politics but the humanities, management, law and education faculties’ students become more fascinated to the foul politics and less towards the study activities. How these students get ‘used’ by the political parties and leaders unknowingly as the ‘nursery’ is a surprising matter. Of course, such careless student leaders ‘attack’ physically and verbally on the teachers who are really and honestly doing the all the class activities for effective teaching. They advocate for ‘unethical’ demands of the students they carry for vote in the union elections.

Ethics and the government action

University education, teacher, students’ behavior to the teacher and new student as well as the entity are the identity of the education system of a country. Due to foul practice of the students’ politics, the course remains always incomplete in the class and there is nuisance even in the examination hall by the very student leaders. Can we imagine the condition what is probably going on in the government or any other job sector in the case that the very products snatch the job opportunity by bribe or the political influence? Tragically, Nepal is facing such problem today. Dangerously the political leader and the other rich citizen send their children abroad for study very expensive but they damage the future of the financially poor students claiming their politics is for ‘the poor Nepali citizen’! The political parties and the batch of the students are ongoing process so a student leader must not think that ‘I am only the best’ and she/he will be a student leader whole life even with grey hair. So, the age bar for the student politics is a must. The political parties must consider that Nepal is no longer under the rule of the Rana or the then Panchayat system which believed in the control over the syllabus to the people. Now, the fact is whoever comes in the power constitutionally, the person of that political group has to provide education to the people as basic needs facing the global competition in the age of science and technology. It clearly means that Nepal is not in the age of some thirty or forty years back as it was so why the political groups/parties should form the ‘nursery’ of the student leaders is baseless. If a party does well for the nation in every sector of the development, it will be preferred again, lest; it will be replaced by other one. This ‘ethical’ matter is crucial today for all. Once, the political parties/groups show the honesty to the nation’s youths by not ‘spoiling’ their lives just for own selfishness or if the same awareness comes in the youths of the universities, the student politics for foul things will be controlled.

(Lecturer, Patan Multiple Campus, Patandhoka, TU)