  • Thursday 12th March 2020
People's Review

Aaha Rara gold cup: NPC into final

  • Published on: March 12, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 12 March : The Nepal Police Club has entered the final of the 18th Aaha Rara gold cup football tournament. In the semi-final match held at Pokhara stadium yesterday, NPC defeated defending champions Three Star Club 3-0 to book a place in the final.

    The NPC will now play the winner of the second semi-final between Manang Marsyangdi and Tribhuvan Army Club to be held on Thursday. The final match will be held on March 14.The winner of the tournament will win a cash prize of Rs. one million while the runner up walks home with Rs. 500,000.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

