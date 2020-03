Kathmandu, 12 March :The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has arrested two government officials red-handed . The anti-graft constitutional body apprehended Nayab Subba Dor Prasad Panthi and auditor Ram Chandra Shrestha of Company Register Office, Tripureshwor with the bribe. They were caught red-handed while taking bribe from a service seeker for updating the record of a private company, according to a press release issued by CIAA.

People’s News Monitoring Service