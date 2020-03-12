Finally govt. takes bold decision, 14 days quarantine made mandatory

Kathmandu, 12 March : As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise globally, the government has announced it will strictly enforce a 14-day quarantine on all travelers, including Nepalis, entering into country from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany and Spain.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, travelers, including Nepali nationals, coming from these countries will be quarantines for 14 days. Travelers, including Nepali nationals coming from these countries, however, will be allowed to enter Nepal on condition that they produce the coronavirus-free certificates includig at the Tribhuvan International Airport and other entry points. Nepalis coming from those countries will be sent to their homes only after spending 14 days in isolation.

People’s News Monitoring Service