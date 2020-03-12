  • Thursday 12th March 2020
People's Review

Finally govt. takes bold decision, 14 days quarantine made mandatory

  • Published on: March 12, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 12 March : As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise globally, the government  has announced it will strictly  enforce a 14-day quarantine on all travelers, including Nepalis, entering into country  from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany and Spain.

    According to the Ministry of Health  and Population, travelers, including Nepali nationals, coming from these countries will be quarantines for 14 days. Travelers, including Nepali nationals coming from these countries, however, will be allowed to enter  Nepal on condition that  they produce the coronavirus-free certificates includig  at the Tribhuvan International Airport and other entry points. Nepalis coming from those countries will be sent to their homes only after spending 14 days in isolation.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

