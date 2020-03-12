Groom returns home without bride

Kathmandu,12 March : Two incidents of child marriage have been aborted in Dhading at the initiatives of women right activists. A groom with 300 members of marriage procession from Galchhi rural municipality-6 had gone to Gajuri rural municipality-6 on Wednesday to tie the nuptial knot, but returned without taking a bride.

According to Area Police Office, Gajuri, police personnel stopped the reaching the home of the bride based on the information that a marriage of 18-year-old girl was taking place with 29-year-old man. Women right activists had informed the police about the underage marriage. Similarly, police arrested a 17-year-old boy of Nilkantha municipality after getting information that he married a 16-year-old girl. The girl has been sent at ‘Safe House’. Though they eloped on February 14, the marriage function was stopped based on the complaint of women right activists.

People’s News Monitoring Service