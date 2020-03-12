  • Thursday 12th March 2020
People's Review

Groom returns home without bride

  • Published on: March 12, 2020

    • Kathmandu,12 March : Two incidents of child marriage have been aborted in Dhading at the initiatives of women right activists. A groom with 300 members of marriage procession from Galchhi rural municipality-6 had gone to Gajuri rural municipality-6 on Wednesday to tie the nuptial knot, but returned without taking a bride.

    According to Area Police Office, Gajuri, police personnel stopped the reaching the home of the bride based on the information that a marriage of 18-year-old girl was taking place with 29-year-old man. Women right activists had informed the police about the underage marriage. Similarly, police arrested a 17-year-old boy of Nilkantha municipality after getting information that he married a 16-year-old girl. The girl has been sent at ‘Safe House’. Though they eloped on February 14, the marriage function was stopped based on the complaint of women right activists.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepal underscores for early convening of Nineteenth SAARC Summit
    Nepal underscores for early convening of Nineteenth SAARC Summit
    Aaha Rara gold cup: NPC into final
    Aaha Rara gold cup: NPC into final
    Groom returns home without bride
    Groom returns home without bride
    ‘RPP unification for sweeping change in country’
    ‘RPP unification for sweeping change in country’
    One arrested in connection with explosion at Banskota’s residence
    One arrested in connection with explosion at Banskota’s residence
    India positive to continue supply of medicines
    India positive to continue supply of medicines
    Govt urges public not to go after rumour but verify information
    Govt urges public not to go after rumour but verify information
    Medicine entrepreneurs suggested VAT discount for masks
    Medicine entrepreneurs suggested VAT discount for masks
    Solo exhibition of Russian artist in Kathmandu
    Solo exhibition of Russian artist in Kathmandu
    Japanese support for water and sanitation facilities
    Japanese support for water and sanitation facilities

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology