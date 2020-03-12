India positive to continue supply of medicines

Kathmandu, 12 March : The Indian government has pledged to give continuity to supply of medicines to Nepal.Minister of State for Industry, Commerce and Supply, Motilal Dugad, who returned home after participating in Global Summit 2020 held in India on March 6 and 7, shared that Civil Aviation Minister and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of India, Hardeep Singh Puri, directed his secretaries to continue export of medicines to Nepal. The directive was issued after a meeting with State Minister Dugad.

Nepal imports 70 per cent of necessary medicines and medicated goods from foreign countries. Of them, 90 per cent is imported from India.Talking with media persons at his office on Wednesday, Minister of State Dugad said, “We requested for a separate policy for Nepal, which received a positive response.” Earlier New Delhi had asked government of Nepal to furnish the list of medicines that Kathmandu wanted. It has also clarified that the export ban was not applicable to Bhutan and Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service