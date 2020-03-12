  • Thursday 12th March 2020
People's Review

India positive to continue supply of medicines

  • Published on: March 12, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 12 March : The Indian government has pledged to give continuity to supply of medicines to Nepal.Minister of State for Industry, Commerce and Supply, Motilal Dugad, who returned home after participating in Global Summit 2020 held in India on March 6 and 7, shared that Civil Aviation Minister and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of India, Hardeep Singh Puri, directed his secretaries to continue export of medicines to Nepal. The directive was issued after a meeting with State Minister Dugad.

    Nepal imports 70 per cent of necessary medicines and medicated goods from foreign countries. Of them, 90 per cent is imported from India.Talking with media persons at his office on Wednesday, Minister of State Dugad said, “We requested for a separate policy for Nepal, which received a positive response.” Earlier New Delhi had asked government of Nepal to furnish  the list of medicines that Kathmandu wanted. It has also clarified that the export ban was not applicable to Bhutan and Nepal.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepal underscores for early convening of Nineteenth SAARC Summit
    Nepal underscores for early convening of Nineteenth SAARC Summit
    Aaha Rara gold cup: NPC into final
    Aaha Rara gold cup: NPC into final
    Groom returns home without bride
    Groom returns home without bride
    ‘RPP unification for sweeping change in country’
    ‘RPP unification for sweeping change in country’
    One arrested in connection with explosion at Banskota’s residence
    One arrested in connection with explosion at Banskota’s residence
    India positive to continue supply of medicines
    India positive to continue supply of medicines
    Govt urges public not to go after rumour but verify information
    Govt urges public not to go after rumour but verify information
    Medicine entrepreneurs suggested VAT discount for masks
    Medicine entrepreneurs suggested VAT discount for masks
    Solo exhibition of Russian artist in Kathmandu
    Solo exhibition of Russian artist in Kathmandu
    Japanese support for water and sanitation facilities
    Japanese support for water and sanitation facilities

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology