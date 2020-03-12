Lawmakers urge for immediate closure of educational institutions

Kathmandu, 12 March : Members of Federal Parliament have urged immediate closure of all educational institutions including schools and colleges for making the required preparation at those places and taking precaution measures against the possible infection of COVID-19.

While speaking during the ‘zero hour’ in the House of Representatives’ meeting today, the lawmakers demanded that the educational institutions should be closed immediately. They also drew attention of the government towards curbing the artificial shortage of essential goods in the market created in the pretext of the coronavirus by some unscrupulous traders. They have called on the government to inform the House regarding what has been done to curtail such unethical practices.

People’s News Monitoring Service