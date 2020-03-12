One arrested in connection with explosion at Banskota’s residence

Kathmandu, 12 March : A person has been arrested on the charge of involvement in the explosion of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) carried out at the residence of former Communications and Information Technology Minister Gokul Banskota. An IED exploded on Wednesday morning at the residence located at Lokanthali of Madhyapurthimi municipality.

Devi Bahadur Gurung,58, a permanent resident of Marsyangdi rural municipality-4, Lamjung and currently living in the squatters’ settlement in Lokanthali was arrested. He is said to be a member of the outlawed Netra Bikram Chand (biplav)-led Communist Party of Nepal, according Police .

People’s News Monitoring Service