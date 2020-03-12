  • Thursday 12th March 2020
People's Review

Unified RPP to launch nationwide agitation soon

  • Published on: March 12, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 12 March: RPP chairman Kamal Thapa has said that RPP is scheduled to launch nationwide agitation for declaring Nepal as a Hindu nation and protesting against rampant corruption in the country. However, Thapa informed that the agitation will be launched only after end of coronavirus havoc.

    Thapa, addressing a gathering organized at the party office in Chabahil on the occasion of assuming office by the office bearers, said that the leaderships will not discriminate its workers and reward them on the basis of their contribution, capability and activeness.

    Pashupati Shumsher Rana, another chairman of the party, criticizing the government, said that it has failed to work in favour of the people. He expressed the commitment to make the party strong and united.

    Similarly, another chairman of the party Dr Prakashchandra Lohani expressed the commitment to win confidence of the people by working for them.

    All three chairmen have assumed the office today.

    People’s News Monitoring service

