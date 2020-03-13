  • Friday 13th March 2020
On arrival visa suspended till 30 April

  • Published on: March 13, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 13 March: The government has decided to suspend providing on arrival visa to foreigners from all the countries till 30 April to avoid the deadly COVID-19 disease outbreak.

    Also, the government has decided to operate certain pass only in Nepal-India open borders.

    The meeting held under the chair of DPM Ishwor Pokhrel on Thursday has decided to take measures to avoid COVID-19.

    Finance Minister Ubaraj Khatiwada said that only few Nepal-India border pass facilitated with health desk will be allowed for travelers.

    They are: Kakarvitta, Jogmani, Raksoul, Bhairahawa and Kanchanpur.

    Nepal has already closed border pass with China.

    Accordingly, Nepal is going to stop providing on arrival visa for the foreigners from Saturday, 14 March 12 pm midnight till 30 April.

    Foreigners visiting Nepal should produce COVID-19 negative certificate compulsorily.

