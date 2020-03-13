Best of ABIN unveiled

Kathmandu, 13 March : Cartoonist Abin Shrestha’s new book Best of ABIN has been released. Six journalists released the second volume of the book amid a function in Kathmandu on Thursday. The book is a collection of Shrestha’s best cartoons published in various newspapers and magazines centered around socio-political events that happened in the country since 2006 to the formation of current two-third government. Abin’s political awareness is vividly reflected in the book.

People’s News Monitoring Service