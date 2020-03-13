CIAA apprehends five persons with huge bribe amount

Kathmandu, 13 March : Five persons including government officials have been nabbed with Rs 1700,000 kick back from service seekers in Rupandehi district. A team of Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) apprehended four civil servants employed at District Survey Office. According to a press statement issued by the anti-graft constitutional body, the arrested are identified as Survey Officer Saroj Shrestha, Surveyor duo Tirtha Ram Bhandari and Thaneshwor Chaudhary, non-gazetted officer Dharma Raj Pathi, correspondence professional Jiwan Sharma and an agent Raj Kumar Aryal.

