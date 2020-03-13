COVID-19 threat : MPs urge to end House session

Kathmandu, 13 March : Lawmakers of both ruling and opposition parties have urged the government to immediately end the current session of Parliament to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection. Acting promptly upon the demands of the parliamentarians, the Speaker of the House of Representatives announced a week’s break. Meanwhile, opposition party leaders have condemned the statement of Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal telling the public to be ready for self-quarantine in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

People’s News Monitoring Service