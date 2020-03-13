  • Friday 13th March 2020
People's Review

COVID-19 : Ukrainian couple barred to enter Nepal

  • Published on: March 13, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 13 March : A Ukraine couple entering Nepal from Kakadbhitta, eastern border point of Nepal, has been returned to India after they were suspected of having coronavirus.Andrin Largegan, 34, and his spouse Olena Clinko were found with fever while undergoing test at the help desk set up at the entry point.  According to Health Section at Mechinagar,  the Ukrainian couple’s body temperate was over 100 degree centigrade.

