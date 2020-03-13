Former DIG in anti-corruption campaign

Kathmandu, 13 March: Former Nepal Police DIG Ramesh Kharel has announced launching of “Our Nepal Good Governance Campaign” to fight against mal-practices and rampant corruption in the country.

A coordination committee has been formed under the convenorship of Kharel, in which former acting defence secretary Devendraprasad Sitaula, Dr Narayan Ghimire, Rajkumar Yadav and Roshan Shrestha are included.

The committee plans to organize different programmes to success the campaign. They are launching of nationwide campaign against corruption, putting pressure for good governance, bringing a change on election procedure, among others.

Accordingly, the committee will work against forceful conversion of religion, ending criminalize politics.

