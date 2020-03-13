  • Friday 13th March 2020
People's Review

Nursing licence exams scam under probe

  • Published on: March 13, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 13 March 12 : Nepal Nursing Council has said that investigations into alleged misappropriation in nursing licnece examination were underway. The Council had inquired concerned council members on the matter, read a statement issued by the Council. The incident came to light after reports of council members asking for commission on the matter made headlines.  “The accused members have reported the matter in writing to the Council claiming that a criminal group did the crime by making a fake social site user ID,” reads the statement.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Former DIG in anti-corruption campaign
    Former DIG in anti-corruption campaign
    Let’s greet each other with Namaste!
    Let’s greet each other with Namaste!
    COVID-19 threat : MPs urge to end House session
    COVID-19 threat : MPs urge to end House session
    Best of ABIN unveiled
    Best of ABIN unveiled
    PM’s health condition normal
    PM’s health condition normal
    Nepal Police and MMC facing for final
    Nepal Police and MMC facing for final
    COVID-19 : Ukrainian couple barred to enter Nepal
    COVID-19 : Ukrainian couple barred to enter Nepal
    Nursing licence exams scam under probe
    Nursing licence exams scam under probe
    Ruling party MPs oppose removal of commitment proposal on Kalapani
    Ruling party MPs oppose removal of commitment proposal on Kalapani
    On arrival visa suspended till 30 April
    On arrival visa suspended till 30 April

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology