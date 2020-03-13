Nursing licence exams scam under probe

Kathmandu, 13 March 12 : Nepal Nursing Council has said that investigations into alleged misappropriation in nursing licnece examination were underway. The Council had inquired concerned council members on the matter, read a statement issued by the Council. The incident came to light after reports of council members asking for commission on the matter made headlines. “The accused members have reported the matter in writing to the Council claiming that a criminal group did the crime by making a fake social site user ID,” reads the statement.

People’s News Monitoring Service