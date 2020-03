Kathmandu, 13 March: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been discharged from the hospital this evening.

The medical team attending him at the hospital, following medical reports of PM Oli, had decided to discharge him this evening.

This afternoon, the TU Teaching Hospital had announced that all health reports of PM Oli were good.

Oli had spent ten days in hospital while undergoing kidney transplant operation.

People’s News Monitoring Service