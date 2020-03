Kathmandu, 13 March :Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) has revealed that the cost of the Prime Minister KP Oli’s kidney transplant to the tune of Rs 600,000. This includes all the expenses of hospital and bed charge, according to Prem Krishna Khadga, the Director of TUTH . The hospital would soon make public the details of cost incurred in his treatment. Oli remained in hospital for 12 days.

