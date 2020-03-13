PM’s health condition normal

Kathmandu, 13 March : The results of various laboratory tests carried out to examine the health of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli are normal and show an improvement. Regular tests following the renal transplant continue as of Thursday, the ninth day of the transplant, the TU teaching hospital, Maharajgunj . “His vitals and lab indicators are encouraging and is taking regular food,” says a statement issued by the hospital.

Prime Minister Oli will be discharged from the hospital in a day or two, following consultation with the attending doctors and the family members. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s spouse Radhika Shakya met her husband for the first time since the renal transplant. The Prime Minister’s renal transplant was carried out on March 4. His kidney donor Samikchya Sangraula was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

People’s News Monitoring Service