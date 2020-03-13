  • Friday 13th March 2020
People's Review

PM’s health condition normal

  • Published on: March 13, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 13 March : The results of various laboratory tests carried out to examine the health of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli are normal and show an improvement. Regular tests following the renal transplant continue as of Thursday, the ninth day of the transplant, the TU teaching hospital, Maharajgunj . “His vitals and lab indicators are encouraging and is taking regular food,” says a statement issued by the hospital.

    Prime Minister Oli will be discharged from the hospital in a day or two, following consultation with the attending doctors and the family members. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s spouse Radhika Shakya met her husband for the first time since the renal transplant. The Prime Minister’s renal transplant was carried out on March 4. His kidney donor Samikchya Sangraula was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Former DIG in anti-corruption campaign
    Former DIG in anti-corruption campaign
    Let’s greet each other with Namaste!
    Let’s greet each other with Namaste!
    COVID-19 threat : MPs urge to end House session
    COVID-19 threat : MPs urge to end House session
    Best of ABIN unveiled
    Best of ABIN unveiled
    PM’s health condition normal
    PM’s health condition normal
    Nepal Police and MMC facing for final
    Nepal Police and MMC facing for final
    COVID-19 : Ukrainian couple barred to enter Nepal
    COVID-19 : Ukrainian couple barred to enter Nepal
    Nursing licence exams scam under probe
    Nursing licence exams scam under probe
    Ruling party MPs oppose removal of commitment proposal on Kalapani
    Ruling party MPs oppose removal of commitment proposal on Kalapani
    On arrival visa suspended till 30 April
    On arrival visa suspended till 30 April

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology