Kathmandu, 14 March :The number of people succumbing to the intake of toxic alcohol at Ramadaiya of Kshireshwornath municipality in Dhanusha has reached 11. They had taken ill after consuming locally made liquor excessively in course of celebrating the Holi festival a few days ago, according to the District Police Office. Till Friday, the death toll had reached six.

People’s News Monitoring Service