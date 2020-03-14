Koirala opposes Deuba’s move

Kathmandu, 14March : Nepali Congress General Secretary Dr Shashank Koirala has urged party president Sher Bahadur Deuba to continue with the existing working committee of NC Nawalparasi west. In a letter sent to the party president, Koirala said the replacement of the erstwhile committee chair was against the party’s statute in course of the preparation for the upcoming 14th general convention.It may be noted that Deuba replaced acting chair of the committee Arjun Pokharel with Bishnu Prasad Poudel last week. The committee led by Pokharel should be continued, Koirala has stressed in the letter.

Koirala has also drawn the attention of the party chair towards the formation of new departments, new appointments to the central committee and nomination of invitee members, carried out against the party’s statute. “Such unilateral decisions from the leadership would have a serious impact on the impartiality and guarantee of the party’s upcoming 14th general convention,” reads the letter.

People’s News Monitoring Service