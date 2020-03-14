  • Saturday 14th March 2020
Nepal Red Cross Society’s embezzlement of funds to be probed

  • Published on: March 14, 2020

    • Call for investigation into Red Cross

    Kathmandu, 14 March : Members of Parliament have called for a probe into alleged irregularities taking place in the Nepal Red Cross Society (NRSC). During the meeting  held on Friday at the Women and Social Committee of the Parliament, the  MPs demanded that the increasing corruption, nepotism and politicization within NRCS needs to be investigated.

    Dipendra Dhakal, Basant Shrestha, Dinesh Acharya, Shambhu Niroula and Dipak Ghimire have registered a complaint at the Committee calling for investigation into the irregularities and action against those found guilty. They have alleged politicization in the leadership, embezzlement in the NRCS assets and financial irregularities. MPs Laxmi Pariyar, Bimala Pariyar, Thammaya Thapa and others said investigation with due procedures needs to be carried out into the complaints of alleged irregularities in the humanitarian agency.

