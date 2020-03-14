  • Saturday 14th March 2020
PAC directs Ministry to scrap purchasing security printing press

  • Published on: March 14, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 14 March : The Public Account Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives has directed the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to scrap the process initiated to purchase security printing press.

    Lawmakers at the PAC meeting on Friday viewed that the previous process to buy the security printing press must be scrapped and a new global tender issued for competitive bidding. The PAC meeting voiced that the process was full of irregularities. It also directed the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority to investigate the irregularities rife in the procurement process. The government to government (G2G) process was adopted for it.

    It may be noted that the then Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gokul Banskota had to resign from the post on moral ground after he was heard seeking commission in a leaked audiotape over purchase of printing press.

