‘Pakistan ready to join India’s proposal’

Kathmandu, 14 March : Pakistan has said that it is ready to join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea to hold a video conference among SAARC countries in the ongoing battle against coronavirus. However, Pakistan said that it will not take part at a leadership level during the video conference.

According to a spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to depute his special advisor on health to do the job. On Twitter, Indian Prime Minister Modi on Friday had urged the leaders of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to chalk out a strategy against coronavirus pandemic.

People’s News Monitoring Service