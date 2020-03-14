  • Saturday 14th March 2020
PM Oli controls the country from ‘control room’

  Published on: March 14, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 14 March : A ‘control room’ has been arranged for Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to avoid infection at his residence in Baluwatar. Chief of surgery team involved in PM’s kidney transplant, Prof Dr Uttam Kumar Sharma shared this information following the PM’s discharge from TU Teaching Hospital on Friday evening.Dr Sharma further said currently PM had no infection. He was discharged after full restoration of health. Following the kidney transplant on March 4, PM Oli was receiving treatment at ICU in TU Teaching Hospital.

    “He has stitches and drainage pipes on his body. Drainage pipe and stitches will be removed in some days after observing the condition of wound,” Dr Sharma added. He however said there is a fear of infection. So the PM will be kept under close observation of doctors at his residence in Baluwatar.  According to Dr Sharma, three months’ rest is compulsory. He is not allowed to hold face to face interaction. “As it is difficult to walk after major surgery, PM Oli was assisted in walking,” the doctor made it clear.PM’s body is weak, so he would not attend any public programme. Regular health checkup is in schedule, reports official news agency, RSS.

    People's News Monitoring Service

