  • Saturday 14th March 2020
People's Review

Province 2 to get its capital through voting today

  • Published on: March 14, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 14 March: The Province Assembly of the No 2 Province is going to vote for its capital today.

    Majority of the voters are of the view of recognizing Janakpur as the capital city of the Province, therefore, the proposal is expected to be endorsed.

    Nevertheless, on the issue of name and boundary of the province, the Province Assembly is divided. Tarai parties want to name it Madhesh Province, whereas, the ruling party wants to name it Janaki or Mithila Province. The Province Assembly, has thus, wished to keep pending the proposal for the time being.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

