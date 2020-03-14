Three NCP senior leaders hold meeting at Dahal’s residence, Govt should implement party’s decision

Kathmandu, 14 March: On the day when NCP chairman was going to be discharged from the hospital after kidney transplant operation, another chairman Pushpakamal Dahal was holding meeting with Madhav Kumar Nepal and Bamdev Gautam at his residence in Khumaltar on Friday.

Sources say that the three leaders were of the view of implementing party’s decision to nominate Bamdev Gautam to the National Assembly.

The meeting was held to develop strategies to put pressure on the government for implementing the party decision.

Nepal and Gautam were invited by Dahal to discuss on the issue of nomination of Gautam as the member of the National Assembly.

To note, PM KP Sharma Oli was hospitalized without taking any decision on Gautam’s fate that the party secretariat had recommended to nominate him to the National Assembly.

Dispute between the two chairmen in NCP has widened on the issue of nomination of one member in the National Assembly.

PM Oli wants to nominate Ubaraj Khatiwada whereas Dahal and other senior leaders are in favour of Gautam.

People’s News Monitoring Service