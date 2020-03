Kathmandu, 15 March : The number of people succumbing to the consumption of toxic alcohol at Ramadaiya of Kshireshwornath municipality in Dhanusha has risen to 17. They had taken ill after consuming locally made liquor excessively in course of celebrating the Holi festival on March 10, according District Police Office .The police have arrested local Ramananda Sah and a woman on the charge of supplying the hooch.

