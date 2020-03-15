NC cadres pull down border pillar

Kathmandu, 15 March : Nepali Congress leaders and cadres have vandalized a Nepal-India border pillar allegedly installed in Nepali territory. The pillar had been installed in Beldandi rural municipality of Kanchanpur. The supporting pillar 783/4 was installed at Baibaha in ward no. 3 of Beldandi rural municipality recently by a joint Nepal-India survey team, said head of the armed police force battalion, SP Birsingh Sahu. The pillar, however, was built by the Nepali side on the basis of an understanding to build the odd number pillars.However, the NC cadres vandalized the pillar arguing that it was installed inside Nepali territory. Border dispute Kanchanpurdistrict has been creating difficulties for the survey team to work, SP Sahu said. NC leaders Bahadur Singh Thapa, Diwan Bista and district working committee office-bearers had reached the location where the pillar was installed.However, the team left soon after the APF team reached there.

Meanwhile, the Nepal-India Joint Border Survey team has called for a meeting to manage the reconstruction and management of border pillars from Khangraula of Kailali to Brahmadev of Kanchanpur.

People’s News Monitoring Service