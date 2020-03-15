Police arrest eight black marketeers

Kathmandu, 15 March : Police have arrested 8 persons on charge of black marketing of face masks from Kathmandu Metropolis-15 and confiscated 75,000 units of hidden face masks. According to Central Police News Section, acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police from the Baneshwor Metropolitan Police Sector and Swoyambu Metropolitan Police Sector raided Mahakal Manjushree Traders operated by Mintu Tamang, and The police investigation found that the retailer was selling face masks at Rs 31 per piece, though the price of masks is Rs five per unit.

People’s News Monitoring Service