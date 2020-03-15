  • Sunday 15th March 2020
Prominent literary figure Bhandari passes away

  Published on: March 15, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 15 March : Professor Dr Durga Prasad Bhandari, an eminent literary figure of contemporary Nepali literature, has passed away at the age of 85 while undergoing treatment at the  HAMS Hospital in Dhumbarahi yesterday. Late Bhandari had taught English literature at Tribhuvan University for around 38 years. Possessing elevated knowledge about global as well Nepali literature and a highly intellect personality, Bhandari also had a good command in English, Nepali and Sanskrit languages. He was a noted prose writer and a popular columnist. He has his four published anthology of prose including Mrigasthali, Roti, Niro Basuri Bajairahechha and Phool.

