SAARC leaders to attend video conference today

Kathmandu, 15 March: SAARC leaders are attending video conference this evening to fight against COVID-19 outbreak.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had twitted to forge regional cooperation to fight against COVID-19 outbreak. Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and also other SAARC countries had appreciated Modi’s idea.

Modi’s idea was taken positively by Pakistan, an arch rival of India.

PM Oli, who is in rest after kidney transplant operation, is for the first time, going to Singhdurwar to attend the conference.

People’s News Monitoring Service