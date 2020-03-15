  • Sunday 15th March 2020
Single thermal gun for screening people !

  • Published on: March 15, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 15 March : Though the government has imposed provisions for measuring body temperature of those entering the country via the Karkarvitta point along the Nepal-India border in Jhapa, lack of a required number of ‘thermal gun’ has posed a challenge to systematize the screening system.People entering the country are arranged in a queue to screen their body heat as only one thermometer gun is available for the test. It may be noted that hundreds of people cross the border each day. At least 10 pistols are required to undertake the screening smoothly, it is said.

