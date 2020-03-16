Entrepreneurs demand declaration of economic emergency

Kathmandu, 16 March: Private sector business entrepreneurs have demanded for declaring economic emergency as the economy is heading towards crisis due to the coronavirus impact.

At a consultation meeting hosted by the Finance Ministry to study on the coronavirus impact on economy, the private sector representatives have asked the government to declare emergency to save national economy.

“All measures should be introduce to save economy”, they remarked.

Vice president of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI), Sekhar Golcha said that economic emergency is needed to intensifying imports and storage of foods items, reinstating affected businessmen and giving continuity to economic mobility, reports Annapurna Post daily.

“Observing the global trend of coronavirus impact, it may affect the economy for six to eight months”, said Golcha.

If its impact is prolonged, Nepal’s economy will face crisis, he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service