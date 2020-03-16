  • Monday 16th March 2020
People's Review

Govt prepares four-point strategy against COVID-19

  • Published on: March 16, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 16 March : The government has prepared a four-point strategy against coronavirus (COVID-19).The strategy includes launching awareness campaigns, managing quarantine areas and providing effective treatment to coronavirus infected. There would be coordination between the federal, state and local levels and ensure of local communities’ engagement against the infection, and movements at borders with India and China would be tightened and health checkups and laboratory tests intensified, according to Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

