  • Monday 16th March 2020
Krishna Subedi joins Nabil Bank as manager

  • Published on: March 16, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 16 March: Krishna Subedi has been appointed as Manager in Nabil Bank. Prior to his present appointment, he had served as the Chief Liability Manager in Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.

    Subedi worked at NMB with various capacity as department head including media management and external affairs

    Subedi is an eminent professional with over 18+ years of experience in the service, manufacturing and banking sector and has led key positions in the areas of sales and marketing. He is a sales enthusiast and is especially well known in the industry for his expertise in sales, planning, networking, sales management and public relations.

    Subedi is an MBA graduate with his major in Marketing.

    Subedi started his career in 2004 as a sales officer in Bottlers Limited (Cocacola Company). Before that he was with Hotel Chitwan Keyman during his college time. He also has brief experience in hospitality sector. After leaving Bottlers Nepal, he moved to the banking sector as a relationship manager in NMB Bank, a joint venture with FMO of Netherlands.

    Subedi has been especially revolutionary in strengthening the sales & marketing management function and network building in banking sector.

