  • Monday 16th March 2020
MCC is still under discussion: Speaker Sapkota

  • Published on: March 16, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 16 March : Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota has said the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact with the USA is still in the stage of discussions. In an informal meeting with journalists a today, he said serious discussions were under way regarding MCC proposal.”MCC is still under discussion. Although the debate has deviated to COVID-19, MCC is still under discussion. It is under discussion in the parties as well. It will be endorsed when the situation for the same arises,” he added.

    A task force formed by the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to study whether Nepal should accept or not accept the MCC support has suggested accepting the assistance only after amending some of the provisions of the MCC compact.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

