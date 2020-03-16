  • Monday 16th March 2020
OAG directs police to distribute impounded masks

  Published on: March 16, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 16 March : The Office of the Attorney General has instructed to distribute over a million masks confiscated by the police on Monday through public institutions. Attorney General Agni Kharel writing to the Nepal Police IGP Thakur Gyawali on Monday has instructed to distribute the seized masks through public institutions. The letter has instructed to sell the masks at the market rate and deposit the amount in the guarantee account.It has also instructed to keep digital record of the confiscated masks including their sample. The police earlier on the day had seized over a million masks kept by businessmen for blackmarketing from different places in the Kathmandu Valley.

