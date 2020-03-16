  • Monday 16th March 2020
People's Review

RPP assigns secretariat chiefs and treasurers

  • Published on: March 16, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 16 March: The first meeting of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), held today after its unification last week has assigned secretariat chiefs and treasurers of the party.

    Chairmen troika Kamal Thapa, Pashupati Shumsher Rana and Dr Prakashchandra Lohani, as per consensus, have assigned Bhaskar Bhadra and Dhruba Pradhan as the chiefs of the pasty secretariat and Chandra Bahadur Gurung and Ganesh Chand as the treasurers of the party, informed party leader Mohan Shrestha.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

