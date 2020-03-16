Seven nabbed with 160,000 plus pieces facemasks

Kathmandu, 16 March : The Kathmandu Police on Sunday arrested seven persons alongside over 160,000 pieces facemasks they stored to sell on the black market. Promoting black marketing of facemasks is punishable and the arrestees were found to have been selling each piece of facemask at Rs 30 to Rs 40 against its actual price of Rs 5. A police team acting on a tip off seized godowns at Kapan and Satungal the arrestees were fleeing and confiscated the amount of facemasks.

