  • Monday 16th March 2020
People's Review

Special precaution measures for upcoming SEE exams

  • Published on: March 16, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 16 March: As the menace of coronavirus heightens globally, special precaution measures are taken to prevent the spread of it in this year’s SEE exams formerly known as SLC across the country commencing from tomorrow. Measuring of body temperature of the students, deputation of health workers, maintaining hygienic practices, cleaning of all furniture in every examination centres will be in place, according to Gorkhapatra Daily. Establishments of health desk, separating the suspected individuals including the invigilators and supporting staff in 994 centres of Nepal.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Special precaution measures for upcoming SEE exams
    Special precaution measures for upcoming SEE exams
    Seven nabbed with 160,000 plus pieces facemasks
    Seven nabbed with 160,000 plus pieces facemasks
    Govt prepares four-point strategy against COVID-19
    Govt prepares four-point strategy against COVID-19
    Qatar to suspend international flights for two weeks
    Qatar to suspend international flights for two weeks
    Entrepreneurs demand declaration of economic emergency
    Entrepreneurs demand declaration of economic emergency
    Death toll from toxic hooch reaches 17
    Death toll from toxic hooch reaches 17
    Earthquake shakes Kaski district
    Earthquake shakes Kaski district
    SAARC leadership holds video conference on tackling COVID-19
    SAARC leadership holds video conference on tackling COVID-19
    Sunrise Bank and GME Remit ink pact
    Sunrise Bank and GME Remit ink pact
    Single thermal gun for screening people !
    Single thermal gun for screening people !

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology