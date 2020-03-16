Special precaution measures for upcoming SEE exams

Kathmandu, 16 March: As the menace of coronavirus heightens globally, special precaution measures are taken to prevent the spread of it in this year’s SEE exams formerly known as SLC across the country commencing from tomorrow. Measuring of body temperature of the students, deputation of health workers, maintaining hygienic practices, cleaning of all furniture in every examination centres will be in place, according to Gorkhapatra Daily. Establishments of health desk, separating the suspected individuals including the invigilators and supporting staff in 994 centres of Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service