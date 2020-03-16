  • Monday 16th March 2020
Upper Tamakoshi nears completion

  • Published on: March 16, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 16 March : Aiming to meet the latest completion deadline of July 15, the 456-megawatt Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project (UTHP) has started to test its headworks and semi-reservoir from Sunday. Taking into account that the completion deadline is nearing, the project developer has initiated the tests of headworks and descending, according to  UTHP Filling the reservoir has begun and it will take at least seven days to fully fill it and conduct the final test. Almost 99.3 per cent of works of the project has been completed so far.

