All 467 individuals examined so far, test negative for COVID-19

Lalitpur, 17 March : All individuals who had their health checkups tested negative for Covid-19 in Nepal till Sunday, an official at the Ministry of Health and Population said.Chief Consultant at the Ministry Dipendra Raman Singh said that the test of all 467 individuals is negative. At a programme organised by Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) on Monday, provision of intensive care treatment is managed in three hospitals in the country adding that experts have been deployed for the treatment, according to official news agency, RSS.

“Director of Shukraraj Tropical Hospital Dr Basudev Pandey said that proper attention of personal hygiene and community health could help prevent the infection of corona virus pneumonia.Dr Pandey suggested the general public for the use of facemask, sanitizer and intake of healthy food. Similarly, Chief Scientist of NAST Kanti Shrestha urged the public for the consumption of foods that are rich in vitamins C, D and E adding that they would help individuals to prevent the infections from different diseases,” RSS, dispatch runs in several news portals.

People’s News Monitoring Service