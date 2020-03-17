Ambassador Lilamani Poudel returning home

Kathmandu, 17 March: Lilamani Poudel, outgoing ambassador to China, is returning home tomorrow after the government recalled him a few months ahead of completing his tenure as the ambassador.

Before his departure from Beijing, Poudel has issued a statement claiming that his tenure as the ambassador was very important and historic.

On the eve of his departure from Beijing, Poudel has stated that he has not made any decision as an ambassador from which Nepalis could be demoralized.

Poudel has enlisted achievements of the Nepal Embassy made during his tenure in his statement.

Peoples News Monitoring Service